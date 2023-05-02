CCTV images issued following a theft at a Bristol bus depot

We’ve issued CCTV images of a man we’d like to identify in connection with an ongoing investigation into a theft from a Bristol bus depot.

A man walked into the depot in Easton Road, Lawrence Hill, in the early hours of Tuesday 4 April, and stole a rucksack and car keys belonging to an employee.

A blue Honda Civic was then stolen from the car park and later found damaged and abandoned in Easton Way.

The man in the footage is described as white, around 5ft 8ins to 5ft 10ins, bald, in his mid-thirties to mid-forties, and he was wearing a high vis vest, a black waterproof jacket, black trousers, and black and white Nike trainers.

If you know who this man is, please contact us.