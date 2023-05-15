Photo issued in connection with assault investigation – Bristol

We want to identify and speak to the man in this image in connection with an incident in which two women were assaulted.

The assaults happened in Canons Road, Bristol, at around 2.30am on Tuesday 14 February.

Both victims are in their twenties – one woman was kicked in the body and suffered no visible injuries, while the other woman was thrown to the ground, suffering bruising and grazing as a result.

Do you recognise the man in this image? He’s described as Asian, around 6ft 1in, with short black hair and a black beard.

If you can help us identify him, please call us.