Clifton business premises damaged in arson incident

Detectives investigating an arson incident in Clifton earlier this year are releasing CCTV footage showing a person they wish to trace as part of their enquiries.

We are investigating a suspected suspicious fire at a business premises in Regent Street that happened at approximately 11.25pm on Tuesday 14 February.

The fire caused considerable damage to the building. Nobody was injured.

Enquiries have been carried out since the incident and CCTV footage shows an individual in the area at around that time who officers wish to speak to.

We appreciate the footage is not the clearest but hope someone may recognise the distinctive olive green jacket they are wearing and be able to help us identify them. The person is described as being approximately 5ft 8ins, of average build and wearing black jeans.

If you can assist our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223036698.