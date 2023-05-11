Closure order granted on Bristol address

A property which has been the site of anti-social behaviour, drug dealing, assaults and public order offences has been closed by a court order.

On Friday 5 May, Bristol Magistrates Court granted a three-month closure order of a property in Eliot Close, in Horfield.

From July last year, officers saw an increase in the frequency of anti-social behaviour linked to drug dealing at the address, including theft, assault and handling of stolen goods.

A recent incident in which a woman was wounded – which is still under investigation – led officers to work with the housing association, LiveWest, to request a closure order for the property.

The housing provider will now look to seek repossession of the address to ensure no further incidents of this nature continue.

Bristol North Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Richard Jones said: “Officers have been repeatedly engaging with the tenant of the property to provide support, but this was the final resort to ensure the safety of the community.

“The rapidly escalating drug dealing, violence and disorder was of serious concern and the local community were exposed to the impact on a regular basis.

“Residents were living in fear and were subjected to ongoing crime and anti-social behaviour which had a significant impact on people’s quality of life.

“We welcome the court’s decision to grant this closure order and will continue to work closely with LiveWest on how to prevent any further anti-social behaviour in this neighbourhood.

“We would like to take this opportunity to praise the witnesses for having the bravery to come forward and provide statements about the extent of the criminality at the address.

“Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on communities and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure people do not have to suffer the harm and criminality we know is a consequence of them.”

Julie Hall, Regional Manager of Neighbourhoods for LiveWest, said: “We take all complaints of anti-social behaviour extremely seriously and have engaged extensively with and supported our vulnerable customer, who has been subjected to uninvited visitors.

“This action will help protect both the community and our customer. Everyone should have the right to feel safe and comfortable in their own home, and we are committed to working with our partners to take action whenever problems occur.”