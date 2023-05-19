County Lines drug-dealer jailed following police operation in Yeovil

A 20-year-old man has been jailed for 28 months after being arrested during a proactive policing operation targeting a County Lines network which supplied vulnerable people.

Seamus Ford, of Eastleigh in Hampshire, was arrested as part of a joint operation between Avon and Somerset Police and the Metropolitan Police.

He admitted charges of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin in Yeovil, between 7 January and 2 February of this year, and was sentenced at Taunton Crown Court on Monday (15 May).

Ford was arrested at his home address, where a phone used to deal the drugs was also located.

Investigating officer PC Mark Owen said: “The harm caused by illegal drugs is significant and far-reaching, with vulnerable people cynically targeted by those who commit these corrosive offences.

“We’re committed to making our area a hostile one for drug dealers and we want to hear from our communities about any suspicions they may have about drug-dealing in their area.

“If you’re concerned about drug-related crime happening within your community, or are worried for a young person, friend or family member who may be being exploited, please report it and help protect those at risk of harm.

“You can call 101 or report to Avon and Somerset Police online. If a crime is in progress, always call 999. Alternatively, if you wish to report and remain anonymous, you can contact CrimeStoppers charity on 0800 555 111.”