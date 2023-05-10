Deputy Lieutenant names police horse Sandford

An Avon and Somerset Police horse has been officially named Sandford by Deputy Lieutenant Martin Thatcher.

The naming took place at a recent community event for residents of Sandford and Winscombe to celebrate the Coronation on Saturday 6 May.

He joined the Mounted Section for his initial training back at the start of 2022, after previously eventing with his former owner. Staff say he has taken to the role extremely well, despite having rather a cheeky personality.

His rider and trainer PC Rowan Webber said: “Sandford is a small horse with a huge personality. He has taken to his role as a police horse so well, and I have enjoyed every second of working with him. He is a well-loved member of the team, and has brought us plenty of laughter. I am very proud of the horse he is today and am delighted that he has received his official name.”

We have traditionally named our horses after places or people within the force area, as well as having two horses, PH Windsor and PH Jubilee, named by Her Majesty the Queen during previous visits to Somerset. Sandford is a village between Churchill and Banwell in North Somerset, famous for being home to one of the region’s main cider producers.

You can follow Sandford’s progress, and that of his four legged colleagues over on Twitter ASPoliceHorses (@ASPoliceHorses) / Twitter