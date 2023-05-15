Do you know the man in this E-fit?

We’re releasing an E-fit of a man we’d like to speak to in connection with an assault in Clevedon.

A 54-year-old man was knocked to the ground on Powells Acres at just before 8pm on Monday 17 April.

At the time of the attack, he was walking away from two men who had parked a green Peugeot 208 on the road.

One of the men was white, in his late twenties/early thirties, of muscular build, with a buzz cut hairstyle and he was wearing a light coloured top.

The second man was mixed race, also in his late twenties/early thirties, around 5ft 10ins, with short dark hair, and he was wearing a black hooded top and dark jogging bottoms.

Anyone who recognises the man in the E-Fit, or who has any information about the assault which could help our investigation, is asked to get in touch.