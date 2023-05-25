Enquiries continue into sexual assault in Taunton

We are seeking witnesses after a sexual assault in Taunton.

The victim, who is a child in her early-teens, was walking along Hamilton Road, near the junctions with Bridgwater Road and Ilminster Road, when it happened at approximately 10.15am on Thursday 20 April.

An unknown man walked up to her and inappropriately touched her. He was wearing a black hooded top and had the hood raised at the time.

The local neighbourhood team have been informed and subsequently carried out patrols in the area but the offender remains unidentified. CCTV and house-to-house enquiries have also been carried out.