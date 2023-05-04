Family pay tribute to much-loved 17-year-old following fatal collision

The family of a 17-year-old boy have paid tribute to him, describing him as a loving, caring and thoughtful young man, who touched the hearts of everyone he met.

Luke Harvey, from Chew Valley and later Clutton, tragically died following a two-vehicle collision on Monday 24 April at around 1.20pm on the A37, between Clutton and Pensford.

Paying a personal tribute, Luke’s family said: “Our special boy Luke was one in a million, always putting others’ needs before his own. “He was a loyal friend and an inspiration to many. “He has left a huge void in our lives but will be forever in our hearts. All our love darling.”

Luke will be forever remembered by his parents, brother, grandparents, godparents and wider family and friends.

The family would like to thank everybody for their thoughts and kind messages, but now request privacy while they grieve.

Our thoughts remain with Luke’s family during this incredibly difficult time and they are being supported by one of our family liaison officers.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing and we are appealing for witnesses who may have been in the area at the time of the collision, or anybody with any dashcam footage, to contact 101 and quote reference 5223094826 to the call handler.