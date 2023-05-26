Have you seen these off-road motorbikes?

We are appealing for witnesses after six motorbikes were stolen from a property in Somerset.

Officers are investigating after six off-road motorbikes were stolen from a secure garage in Springway Lane, Westonzoyland, on Saturday 13 May.

An unknown number of offenders broken into the garage and made off with the bikes (pictured) at around 10pm.

If you have any information, or have seen the stolen property, please call 101 and quote reference 5223111808.