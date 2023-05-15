Images released after phone stolen from teenager during burglary – Bristol

We’re asking for the public’s help to identify the men in these images in connection with a burglary in Bristol.

The victim, who is 15 years old, had advertised a mobile phone for sale online.

When the buyers turned up to his home in the Redfield area of Bristol, they got inside the property while the victim was upstairs and stole an Apple iPhone.

The incident happened on 31 December 2022 at about 5.20pm.

Do you know these men? The first is described as white, of medium build, in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 11ins, with brown hair. The second man is white, about 5ft 10ins, and appeared younger than the first man.

If you can help us identify them, please call us.