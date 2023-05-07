Investigation into man’s death in Bath continues

Enquiries are continuing following the death of a man in Bath in the early hours of yesterday morning (Saturday 6 May).

Emergency services were called to the Southgate Street area of the city at about 3.30am where a man was critically injured. Sadly, he died at the scene.

Although formal identification has not yet taken place, we believe the deceased to be 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff, from Bath, and our specially-trained officers are supporting his family at this time.

Three arrests were made yesterday by officers. A 15-year-old male arrested on suspicion of murder remains in custody. The other two people arrested have been released without charge.

Chief Inspector Ronnie Lungu, of the Bath Neighbourhood Team, said: “Our thoughts remain with Ben’s family at this difficult time. Specially-trained officers are providing them with support and continuing to update them as the investigation progresses.

“We’d ask his family’s privacy is respected as they try to come to terms with the events of the past couple of days.”

Ch Insp Lungu added: “Our Major Crime Investigation Team is continuing to progress its enquiries into what happened, reviewing a significant amount of CCTV footage and taking statements from witnesses.

“An extension has been granted this afternoon to allow us to continue to question the individual we have in custody.

“We’re grateful for the public’s patience and understanding while enquiries were carried out at the scene yesterday. Extra reassurance patrols are taking place and anyone with concerns is encouraged to speak with those officers who will be happy to stop and help.

“Anyone with information who has not yet come forward is asked to please call us on 101 and quote reference number 5223105088. Alternatively, Crimestoppers can be contacted anonymously on 0800 555111.”