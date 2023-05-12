Investigation into robbery in Bristol
We’d like to speak to the man in this photo as part of an ongoing investigation into a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.
A man was threatened before being forced to take money out of two cashpoints on Gloucester Road at around 1.30am on Tuesday 4 April. A quantity of cash was then stolen.
The victim was unharmed but left shaken by the incident.
The man in the image is described as black, in his thirties, and he was wearing a full grey tracksuit with black trainers.
If you recognise this man, or have any other information which would help, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223077625, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.