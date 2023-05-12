Investigation into robbery in Bristol

We’d like to speak to the man in this photo as part of an ongoing investigation into a knifepoint robbery in Bristol.

A man was threatened before being forced to take money out of two cashpoints on Gloucester Road at around 1.30am on Tuesday 4 April. A quantity of cash was then stolen.

The victim was unharmed but left shaken by the incident.

The man in the image is described as black, in his thirties, and he was wearing a full grey tracksuit with black trainers.

If you recognise this man, or have any other information which would help, please contact us.