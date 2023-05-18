Investigation into woman’s death continues – Bristol
Our investigation continues following the death of a woman in Southmead, Bristol.
Officers were called to an address in Greystoke Gardens just before 10.10pm on Tuesday 16 May by the ambulance service.
The death is being treated as suspicious pending the results of further examinations to establish the cause, after an initial post-mortem examination was inconclusive.
The woman has yet to be formally identified but is believed to be a 37-year-old from Southmead. Her next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a specialist family liaison officer at this difficult time. Our thoughts are with them in their loss.
A man in his fifties of no fixed abode was arrested from the address in connection with the investigation on Tuesday night. He remains in police custody after officers obtained a warrant of further detention from the court today, Thursday 18 May.
Residents will continue to see an increased police presence in the area while enquiries continue and anyone with concerns following this tragic incident can speak to officers at the scene.
Investigators are keen to hear from anyone who was in the Greystoke Gardens area between Monday evening, 15 May, and Tuesday night and is yet to speak with officers – especially if you have dashcam or other footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223114111, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.