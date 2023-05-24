Investigation under way into indecent exposure offences – Wells

We’re investigating several incidents in which a man has indecently exposed himself to members of the public on a cycle path and in surrounding fields between Wells and Dulcote.

A number of offences have been reported to the police, including incidents on Sunday 14 May and Tuesday 16 May.

A man has been arrested on suspicion of outraging public decency and released on conditional bail.

We want to reassure the public that an investigation is ongoing and we’re carrying out further enquiries to gather as much information about these offences as possible.

As such, we’d like to speak to any victims of, or witnesses to, any offence of indecent exposure in the Strawberry Line cycle path area within the past few months.

If you can help, or have any relevant information, please contact us.