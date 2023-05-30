Jewellery stolen during burglary in South Petherton

Did you witness a burglary in South Petherton in which jewellery and cash was stolen?

Entry was forced to a property in Compton Road at some point between 10am and noon on Thursday 25 May.

A 24crt gold wedding band, a three-coloured gold locket on a long chain with a broken clasp and a 9crt eternity ring with one diamond and two gold bands have been reported stolen.

We’d ask witnesses to the burglary or anyone who sees the items potentially being sold to call 101 and quote reference number 5223122591.