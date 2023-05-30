Jewellery stolen during burglary in South Petherton
Did you witness a burglary in South Petherton in which jewellery and cash was stolen?
Entry was forced to a property in Compton Road at some point between 10am and noon on Thursday 25 May.
A 24crt gold wedding band, a three-coloured gold locket on a long chain with a broken clasp and a 9crt eternity ring with one diamond and two gold bands have been reported stolen.
We’d ask witnesses to the burglary or anyone who sees the items potentially being sold to call 101 and quote reference number 5223122591.
Crime prevention advice, including information about storing valuable items out of sight and home security, is available on our website. It’s also important to remember at this time of year especially to keep windows and doors locked when leaving a property vacant.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.