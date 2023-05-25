Man appears in court following bank robbery in Bristol

A 42-year-old man has been charged as part of an ongoing investigation into a bank robbery earlier this week.

Marcus Laing, of Rodney Road, in St George, appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court this morning (Thursday 25 May) charged with three counts of robbery and three counts of possessing a bladed article.

The charges relate to three different robberies in which a knife was seen in each.

The first incident was on Thursday 18 May at a newsagent on Forest Road, the second at a Bristol home on Saturday 20 May and the most recent robbery of Natwest Bank, in Fishponds Road, on Tuesday 23 May.

Laing has been remanded into custody and will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 23 June.

A 53-year-old woman was arrested yesterday morning and has been released under investigation.