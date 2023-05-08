Man due in court to face arson charges after boat yard fire

A man has been charged in connection with a fire at a boat yard in Bristol.

We were called to the site, near Cumberland Road, at about 12.05am on Saturday 6 May to support Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Robert Boyd-Stevenson, of Headford Road in Knowle, has been charged overnight with arson with intent to endanger life and arson with recklessness as to whether life was endangered, in relation to this incident. He has also been charged with a stalking offence.

The 45-year-old has been remanded ahead of appearing before Bristol Magistrates Court today (Monday 8 May).