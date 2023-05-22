Man jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder during Bristol riot

A man has been jailed after pleading guilty to violent disorder in connection with the riot in Bristol in 2021.

Richard Fox shouted abuse and knocked officers off their feet in the city centre during the riot.

At various times during the day he pulled officers into the crowd where they were assaulted and had property, including helmets, batons and shields taken. He also was seen to kick officers too.

Fox, of no fixed address, was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison at Bristol Crown Court today (Monday 22 May).

Fox’s claim he was trying to calm things down was dismissed by Judge James Patrick who described the defendant as ‘violent’.

The judge accepted though the injury and damage Fox caused was ‘modest’ and that the 32-year-old had been of previous good character.

To date, 35 people have received immediate custodial sentences totalling 111 years and 10 months.

Detective Superintendent James Riccio said: “Richard Fox sought to push, shove and kick officers. The wealth of evidence caught on their bodyworn’ cameras has helped lead to a guilty plea for violence disorder.

“There can be no excuse for wanton disorder and it is only right those responsible for the shameful night of violence witnessed in March 2021 are sentenced accordingly.”