Man jailed for dangerous driving in stolen car

A man has been jailed after driving dangerously while under the influence of alcohol in Shepton Mallet, before crashing the stolen car he was behind the wheel of into other vehicles.

Artur Makouski pleaded guilty to a number of offences following an incident earlier this year where he failed to stop for police.

At approximately noon on Sunday 22 January, officers became aware of a car suspected of being stolen on the A361. Upon locating the vehicle near Whitstone Road, Makouski failed to stop for police and drove in a dangerous manner to try to avoid being arrested.

Officers did not pursue the car but moments later saw the grey Lexus the 27-year-old was driving collided with several vehicles travelling in the opposite direction.

He attempted to flee on foot, but was found and arrested in a field a short distance away, with officers supported by a police dog and National Police Air Service’s helicopter.

Fortunately no-one was injured during the incident, although the road was closed for a number of hours.

Subsequent enquiries established the Lexus Makouski was driving had been reported stolen in London.

Makouski, of Morland Road in Walthamstow, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving, aggravated vehicle taking, drink-driving, as well as driving without insurance or a valid licence.

He was jailed for 12 months at Taunton Crown Court on Tuesday 16 May and disqualified from driving for three years. He will be required to pass an extended driving test after his disqualification expires before being allowed behind the wheel again.