Man sentenced for graffiti tagging in Bristol

A man has been fined after pleading guilty to criminal damage in relation to graffiti tagging in Bristol.

Luke Cronshaw admitted being responsible for spraying graffiti in St Pauls in May 2022.

The 32-year-old, of Effingham Road in Montpelier, was fined £273 at Bristol Magistrates Court on Thursday 11 May. He was also ordered to pay £350 compensation.

Inspector Adam Dolling said: “Luke Cronshaw was seen on CCTV in May last year tagging walls with graffiti in Bristol and when arrested was found in possession of several spray cans.

“We know that such criminal damage incidents can be costly to clean up, whether it be for the local council or businesses, and therefore encourage any such incidents are reported to the police online.”