Man to appear in court in connection with series of incidents in North Somerset

A 31-year-old man will appear before magistrates today (Wednesday 10 May) charged in connection with a series of incidents in North Somerset.

Joshua Hunt, of the Claverham area, will appear at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court charged with two counts of affray and one count each of possession of a bladed article and committing an act of outraging public decency.

One of the affray charges and the possession of a bladed article charge relates to an incident in Bleadon yesterday (Tuesday 9 May).

The second affray charge relates to an incident in Bleadon on Sunday (7 May), while the outraging public decency charge relates to an incident in Cleeve on 25 October.

Hunt is currently in police custody pending today’s hearing.

Enquiries into other linked offences in the North Somerset area continue.