Men charged over significant injuries of NHS worker

Four men are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on 27 June charged with wounding with intent to do grievous bodily harm after an NHS worker was struck by a car as he walked home from work in Bristol.

Katungua Tjitendero, now 24, suffered significant injuries including a broken leg and nose and extensive facial injuries and reported being racially abused in the incident on Monks Park Avenue, Horfield, on Wednesday 22 July 2020. He is now recovering physically and has since been able to continue performing music and return to work.

A dedicated team of detectives has worked with data forensic specialists, collision investigators, crime scene investigators and forensic scientists in the complex two-year investigation, with progress monitored by both the Avon and Somerset Police chief officer group and the Police and Crime Commissioner.

Katungua’s family continue to receive support from SARI and our thoughts are with them as we announce this development.

The men facing charges are:

Phillip Adams, 25, of Southmead

Patrick James, 21, of Lawrence Weston

Jordan McCarthy, 21 of Lawrence Weston

Daniel Whereatt, 49, of Bedminster

A fifth man who was arrested in connection with the investigation faces no further action.

Patrick James also faces a charge of causing serious injury by dangerous driving in connection with an earlier, similar incident. On Sunday 12 July 2020 a vehicle mounted the pavement on Broadlands Drive, Lawrence Weston, Bristol, injuring a man on a bicycle and failing to stop.

The cyclist, a man in his fifties, was hospitalised for treatment to injuries including fractured ribs, a collapsed lung and bruising.

Senior Investigating Officer Detective Superintendent Mike Buck said: “We understand the length of time this complex investigation has taken has been difficult and frustrating, taking its toll on Katungua and his family.

“Criminal proceedings are now underway and the defendants have a right to a fair trial. It’s important that there is no reporting, commentary or online posting which could prejudice this case and prevent justice from being done.”

Andrew Pritchard of CPS South West said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Avon and Somerset Police to charge four people with Section 18 Grievous Bodily Harm with Intent, in relation to an incident in which a man was struck by a car on Monks Parks Avenue in 2020. One of these men has also been charged with Causing Serious Injury by Dangerous Driving, in relation to a separate incident.

“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against these four men are active and that they have the right to a fair trial. It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”