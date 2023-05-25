Motorcyclist dies in A371 collision

A motorcyclist has sadly died in a collision near Axbridge today (Thursday 25 May).

Emergency services were call to the A371 at about 1.40pm after a single-vehicle collision.

Tragically, the motorcyclist died at the scene. His next of kin have been informed and our thoughts go out to his family. A specially-trained family liaison officer will provide them with support.

The A371 was closed while investigative work was carried out, but it was reopened at about 7.35pm.

We’d ask anyone with dashcam footage or who witnessed what happened to please call 101 and provide the call-handler with reference number 5223122142.