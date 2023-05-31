Indecent exposure offence in Bristol under investigation

We’re issuing a description of a man we want to identify as part of an investigation into an offence of indecent exposure in Bristol.

Between 10.15pm and 10.45pm on Sunday 21 May, a woman reported seeing a man committing an indecent act in the area of Circular Road of Clifton Downs, near the junction with Ladies Mile.

The man is described as black, in his late thirties or early forties, with a beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, jogging bottoms, and was carrying a rucksack which had white or silver writing on it. He was also seen with a pedal cycle.

The woman, who was specifically targeted by the offender, reported that there were other members of the public driving past at the time of the incident.

If you were driving in this area at the time and saw a man matching this description, or potentially have dashcam footage which could help us identify him, then please contact us.