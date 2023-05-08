Teenager remanded after murder charge – Bath

A teenager is due in court following the death of a man in the Southgate Street area of Bath in the early hours of Saturday 6 May.

A 15-year-old male, from south London, has been remanded to appear before magistrates in Bristol today (Monday 8 May).

He has been charged with murder of 18-year-old Ben Moncrieff and possession of a bladed article.

Ben’s family have been updated of the charging decision and will continue to be supported by specially-trained officers.