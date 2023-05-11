Tribute paid to loving father following tragic death

A 34-year-old man has been remembered as the ‘life and soul of every party’ following his death last week.

Calum Taylor-Dodd, from Spaxton, near Bridgwater, has been remembered by his wife and family as a loving man who has gone to soon.

In a tribute, they said: “Our world has been absolutely shattered. We don’t know where to begin. “Just after 10pm on Wednesday 26 April, we had the most heart-breaking news that we’re still trying to process. “We’re all in complete denial at the moment and absolutely nothing feels real; we have so many questions. “Why and how his wife is being left a widow at 32 and how does she begin to think about continuing to raise their two children. “Calum was the life and soul of every party and loved by all. “We love you so much Calum, we know you knew this. We’ll look for you in the stars always and forever. “We would like to thank the emergency services and members of the public for being with our Calum. “Our thoughts are also with the lorry driver, and we hope he’s receiving the support he deserves.”

The family are being supported by a specially trained family liaison officer and our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

Officers were called to the southbound carriageway between junction 23 and 24 at around 10pm on the 26 April after a man was struck by a lorry. Despite the efforts of paramedics and officers, he sadly died at the scene.

Officers are continuing to carry out enquiries on behalf of the coroner.