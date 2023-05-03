Two arrested after suspected cannabis grow found – North Somerset

Two people have been arrested after officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow in a North Somerset village.

A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested after police found the grow in the early hours of Friday 28 April in High Street, Claverham.

Officers acted on intelligence and discovered a grow with 222 suspected cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of around £90,000.

The two people who have been arrested have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.