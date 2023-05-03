Two arrested after suspected cannabis grow found – North Somerset
Two people have been arrested after officers discovered a suspected cannabis grow in a North Somerset village.
A man in his 20s and a woman in her 40s have been arrested after police found the grow in the early hours of Friday 28 April in High Street, Claverham.
Officers acted on intelligence and discovered a grow with 222 suspected cannabis plants, with an estimated street value of around £90,000.
The two people who have been arrested have been released on police bail while the investigation continues.
Sgt Mark Dennis said: “We would like to thank those who have come forward with information so far and we are continuing to appeal to the local community for any further information relating to the offence and drug dealing in the area.
“Drugs have a significant detrimental impact on communities and we are committed to doing everything we can to ensure people do not have to suffer the harm and criminality we know is a consequence of them.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223098165, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.