Witness appeal after ATM damaged in Fishponds Road

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an ATM being damaged in Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Monday 8 May).

Police were called to Fishponds Road at about 4am following the incident. Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended.

Officers found a cash machine had been damaged, along with a number of parked cars in the vicinity.

A scene remains in place currently, but the road is open. Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing.

Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223106495.