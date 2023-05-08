Witness appeal after ATM damaged in Fishponds Road
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following an ATM being damaged in Bristol in the early hours of this morning (Monday 8 May).
Police were called to Fishponds Road at about 4am following the incident. Avon Fire and Rescue Service also attended.
Officers found a cash machine had been damaged, along with a number of parked cars in the vicinity.
A scene remains in place currently, but the road is open. Enquiries, including reviewing CCTV footage, are ongoing.
Witnesses, or anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage that may assist our enquiries, is asked to call 101 and quote reference number 5223106495.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223106495, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.