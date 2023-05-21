Witness appeal after boy, 14, injured – Bristol

We’re appealing for witnesses to an incident in Knowle which has left a 14-year-old boy with serious head injuries.

Officers were contacted at about 9pm on Saturday 20 May after the boy was admitted to hospital. They were told the child had been taken home by a stranger who said the boy had been assaulted.

The attack is believed to have happened at about 1pm on Saturday 20 May in Filwood Park playing fields.

Following an initial investigation a 15-year-old boy and an 18-year-old man have been arrested on suspicion of wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. They both remain in police custody at this time.

The investigation continues and detectives are keen to hear from anyone with information about how the boy came by his injuries, especially the person who took him home.

This Good Samaritan is described as a white man in his fifties who was driving a black car.

If you saw or have information about what happened or have any footage of the area at the time, we’d like to hear from you.