Witness appeal after car stolen in Portishead
We are appealing for the public’s help after a car was stolen in North Somerset.
Between 11pm on Thursday 11 May and 9am on Friday 12 May, a black Mercedes GLE350 was stolen from a home in Eastwood Place, in Portishead.
Officers have increased high-visibility patrols in the area and we are encouraging anyone who saw anything to come forward.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223110387, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.