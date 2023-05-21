Witness appeal after fatal collision on the A303

We’re appealing for witnesses after a collision on the A303 in Somerset in which, sadly, a man lost his life.

A black Skoda Citigo was in collision with a lorry which was parked and unattended in a layby near Ilchester just before 7pm on Saturday 20 May.

Despite the efforts of members of the public, police, fire and ambulance crews, the driver, the sole occupant of the car, could not be saved.

His next of kin have been informed and are being supported by a family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them.

We’d like to hear from anyone who saw the collision or has any information or dashcam footage of the car in the moments beforehand.