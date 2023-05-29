Witness appeal after man assaulted in Wellington

We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in Wellington.

Officers were called to Longforth Road and Victoria Street, known locally as Roly Poly Green, at around 2.15am today (Monday 29 May) after a man had been stabbed.

The victim, in his 30s, has been taken to hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening or life changing.

We are treating this as an isolated incident and enquiries are ongoing.

If you were in the area around the time of the incident and saw anything, or have any relevant CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage which could aid the investigation, please call us.