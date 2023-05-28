Witness appeal after man dies in collision – Shepton Mallet

We are appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage after a man sadly died near Shepton Mallet.

Officers were called to the scene of a single car collision at around 5.30am today (Sunday 28 May) on the A37, in Wraxall, near Shepton Mallet.

One vehicle had left the road and sadly one man in his 20s was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin has been informed and our thoughts are with them during this difficult time. They will be offered support from a specially-trained family liaison officer.

The A37 was closed at the time and has now been reopened.

Officers believe the incident happened at around 10.30pm last night (Saturday 27 May) but the vehicle was only discovered at 5.30am this morning by a passing ambulance.

They would therefore like to speak to anyone who was in the area between 10.30pm yesterday and 5.30am today.