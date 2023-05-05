Witness appeal after robbery in Bridgwater
Did you witness a group of youths rob a man in Bridgwater earlier this week?
It happened at about 9pm on Monday 1 May and we are seeking witnesses who can us in our ongoing efforts to identify those responsible.
The victim was walking in the Blake Gardens area when the young offenders approached him. He says there were about six to 10 of them.
The victim sustained injuries and some of their personal belongings were stolen.
CCTV enquiries have been carried out. Given the time of day of this robbery we are hopeful there will be witnesses or motorists who were in the area at the time who may have useful dashcam footage that can help our enquiries.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223101048, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.