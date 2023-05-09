Witness appeal after victim sexually assaulted

An investigation is ongoing into a sexual assault in Weston-super-Mare.

An unknown man approached the victim in the area around North Street and Palmer Street before going on to sexually assault her by touching.

It happened at some point between 4.30-5pm on Monday 24 April and we’re asking any witnesses to come forward.

The suspect is described as white, male, in his late-20s or early-30s and approximately 5ft 6-8ins. He was wearing dark clothes.

The local neighbourhood team has been made aware of the incident and extra patrols have been carried out.

We have ensured the victim has been provided with access to support services.

If you can help our enquiries, please call 101 and quote reference number 5223095046.