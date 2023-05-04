Witness appeal following assault and robbery – Chard

We are appealing for witnesses after an assault and a robbery in Chard over the weekend.

Officers are investigating after one person was assaulted and another robbed in Fore Street, Chard, on Sunday 30 April between 1.30-2.30am.

The first victim, a man in his 20s, was approached by a group of unknown teenagers and was verbally abused before being assaulted by a white man, of slim build, in his late teens or early 20s, approximately 5ft 9ins, with dark hair, glasses. He was wearing a dark jacket with dark bottoms.

The second victim, a woman in her 30s, took her phone out to record the group when the same suspect pulled the phone from her hand, pushed her to the ground, and made off.

Neither victim has required hospital treatment following the incident.

The Neighbourhood Policing Team has been conducting high visibility patrols in the area following the incident, but the incident is believed to be isolated.

We are appealing for witnesses who may have seen the group, or have any relevant footage. If you can help, please call us.