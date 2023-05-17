Witness appeal following fatal collision on the A303

We’re appealing for witnesses after two people sadly died following a collision on the A303.

The collision, between a car and a van, happened at about 2.40pm on Monday at Camel Hill.

A 69-year-old man, who was driving the car, a Fiat 500, died at the scene. A 69-year-old woman, who was a passenger in the same vehicle, was taken to hospital with serious injuries, but has since died. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this difficult time and a specially trained liaison officer will be supporting them.

The driver of the Mercedes Citan van, a 19-year-old woman, remains in hospital being treated for injuries.

Enquiries into the collision are ongoing. If you have information or relevant dash cam footage, and haven’t yet spoken with the police, please contact us.