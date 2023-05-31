Witnesses sought after man assaulted – Yeovil

We’re appealing for help to trace witnesses and any dashcam footage after an assault in Stiby Road, Yeovil.

It happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 17 May, just after a collision involving a motorcycle and a black car in which there were no reported injuries.

A man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the incident.

A man in his 20s was arrested the next day on suspicion of wounding with intent and later released under investigation.

Officers are especially keen to trace the man pictured, a witness who stopped to help following the collision. He is described as a white man of large build with short dark hair. He is wearing dark-coloured jeans, a dark-coloured short-sleeved top and brown shoes.

If you have any information or dashcam footage please contact us.