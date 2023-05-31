Witnesses sought after man assaulted – Yeovil
We’re appealing for help to trace witnesses and any dashcam footage after an assault in Stiby Road, Yeovil.
It happened between 9pm and 9.30pm on Wednesday 17 May, just after a collision involving a motorcycle and a black car in which there were no reported injuries.
A man needed hospital treatment for facial injuries after the incident.
A man in his 20s was arrested the next day on suspicion of wounding with intent and later released under investigation.
Officers are especially keen to trace the man pictured, a witness who stopped to help following the collision. He is described as a white man of large build with short dark hair. He is wearing dark-coloured jeans, a dark-coloured short-sleeved top and brown shoes.
If you have any information or dashcam footage please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223115140, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.