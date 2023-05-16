Witnesses sought after woman sadly dies following Thornbury single-vehicle collision
We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a single-vehicle collision in Thornbury in which a woman died.
A Honda Jazz was being driven along Rock Street, towards Midland Way, when it collided with a wall shortly after the Streamleaze junction at about 10.50am on Thursday 4 May.
The male driver and female passenger were serious injured. Sadly the woman died in hospital on Wednesday 10 May. The driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.
The woman’s family are being supported by a specially-trained officer.
We’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or recalls seeing the car that morning, to get in touch.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223103620, or complete our online appeals form.
