Witnesses sought after woman sadly dies following Thornbury single-vehicle collision

We are appealing for witnesses to come forward following a single-vehicle collision in Thornbury in which a woman died.

A Honda Jazz was being driven along Rock Street, towards Midland Way, when it collided with a wall shortly after the Streamleaze junction at about 10.50am on Thursday 4 May.

The male driver and female passenger were serious injured. Sadly the woman died in hospital on Wednesday 10 May. The driver remains in a critical condition in hospital.

The woman’s family are being supported by a specially-trained officer.

We’d ask anyone who witnessed the collision, or recalls seeing the car that morning, to get in touch.