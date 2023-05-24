Witnesses sought as arrests made in bank robbery investigation

Two people have been arrested following the robbery of a bank in Bristol yesterday (Tuesday 23 May).

A 42-year-old man was arrested at around 6pm yesterday on suspicion of robbery and aggravated dwelling burglary and a 53-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to commit robbery in the early hours of this morning (Wednesday 24 May). Both remain in police custody.

The arrests come after officers were called to Natwest Bank, in Straits Parade, yesterday at around 9.30am following reports of an unknown man, who was in possession of a knife, threatening staff before making off with cash.

The suspect, wearing a grey tracksuit and hoody, fled the scene on an e-scooter.

We are appealing for any witnesses, as well as anyone with any relevant CCTV, dashcam or phone footage, who may have seen the offender fleeing the scene or may have been in the bank at the time of the incident.