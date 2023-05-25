Witnesses sought following fatal collision on Bristol ring road

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a fatal road traffic collision in Bristol this morning (Thursday 25 May).

Emergency services were called to the A4174 near Warmley at around 4.20am, following a collision involving a van and a pedestrian.

Despite paramedics’ best efforts, the pedestrian sadly died at the scene. Their next of kin has been informed and they will be offered support by a specially-trained family liaison officer. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.

The road was closed while officers carried out enquiries at the scene. It subsequently reopened at around 11.20am.

Anyone who saw what happened or has dashcam footage which might help our inquiry is asked to contact us.