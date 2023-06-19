Appeal after billboard set alight in Bristol

Officers are investigating a suspected hate crime after a billboard was set alight in Bristol.

The fire service were called just after midnight today (Monday 19 June) following a report that a Bristol Pride billboard, in Station Road, Montpelier, had been deliberately set alight.

Officers will be carrying out house-to-house and CCTV enquiries and speaking to any witnesses.

Neighbourhood Policing Inspector Tom Gent said: “We have recorded this as a hate crime at this time.

“We do not tolerate such crime and an investigation is underway.

“We are reaching out to event organisers to keep them updated on our investigation.”

If you were in the area and saw anything suspicious, or have dashcam, CCTV or doorbell footage, please contact 101 and quote reference 5223143992 to the call handler.