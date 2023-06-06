Appeal after four bikes stolen in burglary

We are appealing for the public’s help to find four bikes stolen in a burglary in North Somerset.

At around 1.30am on Sunday 4 June, a group of unknown suspects broke into a property in Shiplate Road, in Bleadon.

They stole two green Kawasaki motor cross bikes and two Commencal Meta road mountain bikes.

If you were in the area at the time, heard anything suspicious or have any CCTV or doorbell footage which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223130457.