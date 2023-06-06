Appeal after four bikes stolen in burglary
We are appealing for the public’s help to find four bikes stolen in a burglary in North Somerset.
At around 1.30am on Sunday 4 June, a group of unknown suspects broke into a property in Shiplate Road, in Bleadon.
They stole two green Kawasaki motor cross bikes and two Commencal Meta road mountain bikes.
If you were in the area at the time, heard anything suspicious or have any CCTV or doorbell footage which could aid our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5223130457.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223130457, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.