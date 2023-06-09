Appeal after indecent exposure in country park
We’re investigating reports of a man indecently exposing himself at Ham Hill Country Park, Stoke-sub-Hamdon, and are keen to hear from any witnesses.
Park rangers called us on Thursday afternoon, 8 June, after the sightings were reported to them at 1.50pm and 2.15pm.
Officers attended and searched the area but did not find the suspect. Unfortunately the witnesses who spoke to park staff had not left their details.
The suspect is described as a white man, in his sixties and of large build, with one of the reports saying he was standing by a beige car in Lime Kiln car park.
We’d always urge anyone who witnesses this sort of offence to report it to us immediately by calling 999 if the suspect is still in the area, otherwise by calling 101 as soon as possible.
We’d ask the two men who, separately, raised their concerns with park staff to contact us, as well as anyone else with information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223134534, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.