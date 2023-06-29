Appeal after man assaulted in Bristol city centre

We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Bristol city centre.

On Thursday 1 June between 12.10-12.40am, a man in his 50s as attacked and left with a swollen eye socket.

The victim left the Greenhouse, by College Green, at around 12.10am and cannot remember anything until he was found by members of the public outside the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine’s Parade.

He attend hospital and is now recovering at home.

If you were in the city centre and remember seeing an altercation between College Green and the Hippodrome, or have any other information, please contact us.