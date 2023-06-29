Appeal after man assaulted in Bristol city centre
We are appealing for information after a man was assaulted in Bristol city centre.
On Thursday 1 June between 12.10-12.40am, a man in his 50s as attacked and left with a swollen eye socket.
The victim left the Greenhouse, by College Green, at around 12.10am and cannot remember anything until he was found by members of the public outside the Bristol Hippodrome, in St Augustine’s Parade.
He attend hospital and is now recovering at home.
If you were in the city centre and remember seeing an altercation between College Green and the Hippodrome, or have any other information, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223128173, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.