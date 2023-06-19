Appeal after man flees officer responding to burglary call

We’re appealing for help to trace a man who made off from a police officer in Frome.

Officers were called to report of a suspected burglary in progress in Longleat Close at about 11.10am today, Monday 19 June.

A single-crewed officer was first to arrive at the scene and detained a man at 11.40am, but he broke free and made off on foot.

A member of the public called in to report disturbing a man of a similar description in nearby shed, but he had run off and despite extensive searches by officers, supported by a police dog and handler, the individual has not yet been traced.

The man was described as white, aged between 30 and 40 and bald. He wore a black, grey and white hoody with light writing across the black section on his chest and blue jeans and had a handcuff on one wrist.

Enquiries continue to locate him and we’d ask anyone who sees him to call 999 immediately, quoting the reference 5223144134.