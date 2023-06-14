Appeal after man found injured – Ilminster
We’re carrying out enquiries in Station Road, Ilminster, after a man was found injured in the street just before 4am today, Wednesday 14 June.
Officers were called to the scene by ambulance crews. The man, who is in his thirties, is receiving hospital treatment for head and other injuries.
At this stage it’s unclear how the man came to be injured and we’re keen for anyone with dashcam or other footage of the Station Road area at the time to get in touch.
We’d also like to hear from you if you saw what happened or have any other information.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223139276, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.