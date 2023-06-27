Appeal after man found injured – Taunton

We’re appealing for witnesses and information after a man was found injured in Taunton.

Officers were called to the underpass between Victoria Gate and Leycroft Road at about 7.30am on Sunday 18 June after a passer-by found the injured man, and a woman who was unhurt.

Neither the man, who is in his forties, or the woman he was with could account for how he came by fractures to his cheekbone and ribs.

At this stage it’s not clear whether the injuries are the result of an accident or an assault. Officers are keen to establish how the man came by his injuries.

If you were in the area between 4pm on Saturday 17 and 7.30am on Sunday 18 June and saw anything, or if you have any footage of the area between those times, please contact us.