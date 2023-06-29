Appeal after man’s leg seriously injured in assault
We are appealing for witnesses after a man was assaulted in a Bristol park.
On Thursday 18 May at around 2.45pm, a man challenged two unknown men who were mistreating their dog in St Georges Park.
The suspects tripped over the man, causing serious injury to his leg, and left him on the floor.
The victim sustained two fractures in his leg and was taken to hospital. He has now been discharged to recover at home.
The two suspects are described as black, both with short, black braids, and had a boxer / Staffordshire bull terrier-type dog that had a red/brown coat.
Officers are looking for anyone who may have seen the incident, or have any CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5223115864, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.